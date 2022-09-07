TV CoComelon

This image released by Netflix shows characters, from left, Bingo, YoYo, JJ and TomTom from “CoComelon." A new series called "CoComelon Lane" is launching in 2023 and will feature characters who speak. The franchise also has expanded to include a live tour kicking off Sept. 16 in Baltimore. (Netflix via AP)

One of Netflix's most popular children's series, "CoComelon," a giggly, musical series with repetitive lyrics, dropped a new special on Monday., providing many parents, like Arinze Odira, of Windsor, Ontario, a reprieve.

"I had a lot of stuff I wanted to do and my my wife was sleeping," explained Odira, whose daughter, Keine, is 13 months. "I put 'CoComelon' on and she was there for almost three hours. I had the time to do everything I wanted to do."

