CNN reaches 10.7 million viewers for second debate night - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

CNN reaches 10.7 million viewers for second debate night

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:44 pm

CNN reaches 10.7 million viewers for second debate night

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN reached 10.7 million people for the second night of its Democratic presidential debate.

The Nielsen company says that was up 2 million from what the network reached with a different batch of 10 candidates on Tuesday.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Thursday, August 1, 2019 4:44 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]