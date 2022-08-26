Media CNN's Reboot

Television producer Chris Licht attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN, now under the Warner Discovery corporate banner and led since spring by Licht, the CNN Worldwide chairman, is trying to inject more balance into its programming and become less radioactive to Republicans. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

NEW YORK (AP) — It was the kind of story that media reporter Brian Stelter would normally sink his teeth into — if only it didn't involve him.

CNN said last week it was cancelling "Reliable Sources," its 30-year-old program on the media, and letting Stelter go, part of a nascent effort by new management to reclaim a brand identity that it feels was damaged during the Trump era.

