Media-CNN-Stelter

Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021. CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, ‘Reliable Sources,’ and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly "Reliable Sources" show on the media after three decades on the air, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

