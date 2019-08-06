Clinton impeachment is FX's next 'American Crime Story' - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Clinton impeachment is FX's next 'American Crime Story'

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 8:53 pm

\BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — FX says the next chapter of its "American Crime Story" series will dramatize the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The miniseries will air Sept. 27, 2020, within weeks of the general election.

