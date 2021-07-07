GRAND RAPIDS — The second program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by East of Cheyenne on July 18 at 4 p.m.
The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street and are sponsored by the Historical Society of Grand Rapids. Wood County Health Department coronavirus guidelines will be followed.
East of Cheyenne is a four-piece classic country band that plays a style of country western music popular in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The group was influenced by artists like Jim Reeves, Patsy Cline, Faron Young, Webb Pierce, Buck Owens, Lefty Frizell and Gene Watson.
Band members are: lead singer and acoustic guitar player Perry Richendollar from North Baltimore; playing the steel guitar, lead guitar and banjo is Ed Byerly from North Baltimore; playing the bass guitar, keyboard and harmonica is Dan Long from Port Clinton; and drummer, percussion and band manager is Tom Davis of Findlay.
The concert is free; bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved farther west on Front Street to the former fire station.