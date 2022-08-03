People Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

 Jordan Strauss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.

Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has "filled our home and hearts again" in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020.

