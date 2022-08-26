Film China Minions

Visitors to a cinema showing the latest "Minions: The Rise of Gru" movie pass by an advertisement for the movie in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

 Ng Han Guan

BEIJING (AP) — The latest "Minions" movie subtly reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won't see: Crime doesn't pay.

A postscript added to the version in Chinese cinemas says a villainous character, who ends the movie as a free man, is later jailed for 20 years.

