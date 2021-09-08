The Art of Beer is Saturday from noon-6 p.m.

$12 for 6 tastes

$18 for 12 tastes

The Black Swamp Arts Festival is shining a light on the art of making a fine pint. Join us in the Beer Garden Saturday afternoon to sample some great beers from a selection of outstanding breweries.

2021 Art of Beer Lineup

Austin East, Blood Orange, Fruited Cider

We blended blood oranges from Italy with bittersweet heirloom apples to create a cider with a zesty twist. With just the right amount of sweet and citrus flavors, our Blood Orange Cider is sure to brighten your day.

Saucy, Habituale, Kolsch

Light, clean, crisp with a slight citrusy, spicy character

Rhinegeist, Cloud Harvest 06, Unfiltered IPA

Golden, ripe and delicious pineapples have been married into our dry cider to give you a refreshing pineapple experience.

Earnest Brew Works, Have a Nice IPA, West Coast IPA

Great, classic, American style IPA

Earnest Brew Works, am/pm, Blonde Coffee Stout

Blonde ale brewed with coffee from a local coffee roaster (Actual Coffee Co.)

Pavlov’s, Barkin’ Mad, Red Ale

A malty red ale with a crisp & refreshing finish

Dogfish Head, Punkin, Pumpkin Ale

A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin and brown sugar

Great Lakes, Nosferatu, Imperial Red IPA

Rich roasted malt flavors haunt the shadows of our Imperial Red IPA’s bitter teeth.

New Belgium, Dominga, Mimosa Sour

Dominga blends our iconic wood-aged golden sour with the sweet, detoxifying juice of Calamansi oranges and light wheat ale.

Blake’s, Caramel Apple Cider, Dessert Cider

Inspired by our famous hand-dipped Cider Mill caramel apples, this dessert-like hard cider has notes of sharp green apple, balanced out with smooth caramel.

Old Nation, Full Earth, Imperial Hazy IPA

Limited release double hazy IPA, brewed with Magnum, Citra and Azacca

Rhinegeist, Wowie, Fruited Ale

Juniper, Soulshine, IPA

Hops, hops and more hops help this West Coast-Style IPA create a palate busting wave of grapefruit, citrus, and pine.

Juniper, Black Swamp Festbier, Pale Lager

Lighter in color and with the same floral hops nose and flavor as a German Pilsner, but without the accompanying bitterness

Arlyn’s Good Beer, Blonde Ale, Golden Ale

Rounded and smooth, it is an American classic

Arlyn’s Good Beer, Dunkel Lager, Dark Lager

The rich malty sweetness of Munich malts define this beautiful and easy drinking dark lager.

