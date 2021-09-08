The Art of Beer is Saturday from noon-6 p.m.
$12 for 6 tastes
$18 for 12 tastes
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is shining a light on the art of making a fine pint. Join us in the Beer Garden Saturday afternoon to sample some great beers from a selection of outstanding breweries.
2021 Art of Beer Lineup
Austin East, Blood Orange, Fruited Cider
We blended blood oranges from Italy with bittersweet heirloom apples to create a cider with a zesty twist. With just the right amount of sweet and citrus flavors, our Blood Orange Cider is sure to brighten your day.
Saucy, Habituale, Kolsch
Light, clean, crisp with a slight citrusy, spicy character
Rhinegeist, Cloud Harvest 06, Unfiltered IPA
Golden, ripe and delicious pineapples have been married into our dry cider to give you a refreshing pineapple experience.
Earnest Brew Works, Have a Nice IPA, West Coast IPA
Great, classic, American style IPA
Earnest Brew Works, am/pm, Blonde Coffee Stout
Blonde ale brewed with coffee from a local coffee roaster (Actual Coffee Co.)
Pavlov’s, Barkin’ Mad, Red Ale
A malty red ale with a crisp & refreshing finish
Dogfish Head, Punkin, Pumpkin Ale
A full-bodied brown ale with smooth hints of pumpkin and brown sugar
Great Lakes, Nosferatu, Imperial Red IPA
Rich roasted malt flavors haunt the shadows of our Imperial Red IPA’s bitter teeth.
New Belgium, Dominga, Mimosa Sour
Dominga blends our iconic wood-aged golden sour with the sweet, detoxifying juice of Calamansi oranges and light wheat ale.
Blake’s, Caramel Apple Cider, Dessert Cider
Inspired by our famous hand-dipped Cider Mill caramel apples, this dessert-like hard cider has notes of sharp green apple, balanced out with smooth caramel.
Old Nation, Full Earth, Imperial Hazy IPA
Limited release double hazy IPA, brewed with Magnum, Citra and Azacca
Rhinegeist, Wowie, Fruited Ale
Juniper, Soulshine, IPA
Hops, hops and more hops help this West Coast-Style IPA create a palate busting wave of grapefruit, citrus, and pine.
Juniper, Black Swamp Festbier, Pale Lager
Lighter in color and with the same floral hops nose and flavor as a German Pilsner, but without the accompanying bitterness
Arlyn’s Good Beer, Blonde Ale, Golden Ale
Rounded and smooth, it is an American classic
Arlyn’s Good Beer, Dunkel Lager, Dark Lager
The rich malty sweetness of Munich malts define this beautiful and easy drinking dark lager.