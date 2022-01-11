2021 was a difficult year for the movie industry. Many movie productions were interrupted or delayed due to the pandemic. Film distributors had to make difficult decisions, whether to release their movies in theaters, to streaming services or both. With a few exceptions, traditional box office numbers, for attendance and profits, declined precipitously.
A Gallup Poll released last week showed 61% of all Americans avoided movie theaters in the past two years.The number of quality films released have declined. Yet there are several movies to recommend to readers.
Take One
“The Power of the Dog” (Netfiix). Director Jane Campion’s saga of two bachelor brothers, on a 1920’s Montana ranch, invaded by a new wife and her effeminate teenage son. Secrets long buried are exposed and relationships change. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, in an Oscar worthy performance, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kody Smit-McPhee.
“Oxygen” (Netflix). A French science fiction thriller that takes place in an airtight medical cryogenic tube that is losing its oxygen levels at a rapid pace. If you’re claustrophobic, this film is not for you since the entire picture takes place in the chamber. Melanie Laurent is a one person revelation and will keep you on the edge of your seat for 101 minutes.
“The Last Duel” (Amazon Prime). Ridley Scott’s medieval epic is based on the true story of the last jousting duel in France fought between two knights over the honor of one’s wife. Starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver as the former friends, now deadly enemies, with Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.
“Passing” (Netflix). Director Rebecca Hall’s revealing story of two black childhood friends who meet up years later with one passing herself off as a white woman. Her attempt to reconnect with her Harlem past creates conflict and tragedy. Stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.
I also enjoyed Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 noir classic Nightmare Alley (theaters), Adam McKay’s end of the world black comedy Don’t Look Up (Netflix), Daniel Craig’s last go-around as James Bond in “No Time to Die” (Amazon Prime, YouTube) and the 2021 critical favorite Licorice Pizza (theaters).
I was greatly disappointed in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” (Amazon Prime, YouTube) in spite of Bill Murray’s presence and I didn’t love Lucy (Nicole Kidman) in “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Prime) written and directed by the brilliant Aaron Sorkin.
Take Two
Passing. Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel is stately, delicate, and touching, with subtle power driving its core. Thompson and Negga shine in their muted roles, and the film’s crisp black-and-white cinematography serves the story and the history of both women. Passing leaves the majority of its cultural and historical implications in the margins of the dialogue, trusting its audience to be intelligent, capable, and warm-hearted.
“Licorice Pizza.” Paul Thomas Anderson’s heartfelt tribute to his native San Fernando Valley in the 1970s is the 2021 antidote we didn’t know we needed. With larger-than-life performances by Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie, the film’s real power comes from Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and indie rock darling Alana Haim, who announces herself as Hollywood’s newest leading woman. Don’t look for much in the way of plot, but you’ll be rewarded with a rich California atmosphere and a great ’70s soundtrack.
“The Power of the Dog.” Another monolithic period piece from Jane Campion, and the most simmering psychological drama in recent memory. Campion tears down and demystifies the entire genre of the Western in a single film, building a new history from the foundation of the old. All of the lead cast give Oscar-worthy performances, but it’s Campion’s razor-sharp command of the story which brings the narrative to its heart-pounding conclusion.
“Drive My Car.” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s portrait of a middle-aged theater director staging an experimental production of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya is one of the most emotionally riveting movies in memory. Adapted from a Haruki Murakami story, Hamaguchi captures much of what makes life uncanny: affairs are witnessed, lives cut short, trauma resurfaces, and tragic revelations come too late. In one stunning noirish sequence, a character relays a dream in the backseat of the car, at night, lit only by fleeting streetlights on the road.
“Memoria.” Currently inaccessible based on a controversial one theater at a time release plan. Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s elliptical film about a British expat in Colombia plagued by a startling random sound that’s similar to a movie sound effect. Is it a break of the fourth wall? A crack in our dimension? Or is she just crazy? There will be no answer, as all possibilities lose shape in the Kubrickian final act. Tilda Swinton gives the best and quietest performance of her career.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)