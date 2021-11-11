“Honoring All Who Served” is the official theme for Veterans Day 2021.
If your goal is to watch an American war movie there are hundreds to choose from: Revolutionary War - “The Patriot” (2000); Civil War - “Glory” (1989); World War I - “Sergeant York” (1941); World War II - “Patton” (1969); Korean War - “Pork Chop Hill” (1959); Vietnam War - “Platoon” (1986) and Desert Storm - “The Hurt Locker” (2008).
We offer a few non-traditional choices of military films you may want to explore.
Take One
“Pride of the Marines” (1945). The true story of Philadelphia’s Al Schmid and the battle he fought after being blinded by a grenade attack on Guadalcanal in World War II. Schmid and his three man machine gun crew fought off over 200 Japanese soldiers. John Garfield is perfectly cast as the tough guy, former steelworker, who wants no one’s help or sympathy. I first saw this movie over 60 years ago and it still inspires.
“Windtalkers” (2002). Based on a true story featuring Navajo code talkers, used in the Pacific island battles of WWII. To keep the Japanese from translating American messages the marines used native Americans on battlefields to communicate over walkie-talkies. The catch - each Navajo was assigned an officer whose job was to be sure his code talker was never captured ALIVE. Directed by John Woo and starring Nicolas Cage and Adam Beach.
“Gardens of Stone” (1987). When you discuss military pictures and Director Francis Ford Coppola you immediately think of Apocalypse Now (1979). But this “small” picture about a Korean/Vietnam veteran sergeant assigned to the Army Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery is a fascinating behind the scenes story of one man’s devotion to duty. Starring James Caan, Anjelica Huston, James Earl Jones and DB Sweeney.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” (2018). This remarkable film from the Lord of the Rings trilogy director, Peter Jackson, is absolutely astonishing. Using old black-and-white archival footage and sound recordings, then applying modern day production techniques, Jackson has created a documentary film that shows the graphic horrors of WWI as if they were filmed last week in high definition, stereo and color.
All films can be found on Amazon Prime and YouTube.
Take Two
“The Story of a Three-Day Pass” (1967). Rest in peace, Melvin Van Peebles. The notorious director of the blaxploitation masterpiece “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” (which was advertised in 1971 as “rated X by an all white jury”) died in September, one of the most significant losses in Black film history.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Van Peebles’ first film explored the consciousness of a Black G.I. on leave in expat-laden 1960s France. Up for a promotion, the serviceman develops a fleeting romance, during his time as a civilian, but cannot escape the prejudice of those in his own nation or those in his host country.
Yes, the film is as befuddling as it sounds — especially if you’re familiar with Van Peebles’ other work. But the young Van Peebles effectively bridges the missing cinematic link between the French New Wave era of the mid-60s and the emerging New Hollywood movement in America. Guyanese-British star Harry Baird is luminous in the lead role. Streaming on the Criterion Channel.
“Last Flag Flying” (2017, Richard Linklater). An unofficial sequel to Hal Ashby’s classic “The Last Detail” (1973) focuses on a soft-spoken Vietnam vet (Steve Carrell) who asks two of his long-estranged fellow servicemen for help transporting the body of his son, an Iraq War casualty, to Arlington Cemetery for interment.
What follows is by some critical definition a buddy film, and by others, a sober meditation on the cycle of duty, heroism and sacrifice in familial legacies of service. Laurence Fishburne is in fine form as a “too-old-for-this” counterpart to Carrell’s introversion, while Bryan Cranston is cast as a “Scent of a Woman”-era Al Pacino clone who chews the scenery whenever he speaks.
Even with its flaws, “Last Flag Flying” is something of an oddity in contemporary American filmgoing. It flew under the radar in 2017, yet it carries a disarming sense of political neutrality. In an era in which every depiction of our country is partisan, “Last Flag Flying” stands in defiance: it remains critical of war and its costs — both at home and abroad — while honoring the legacy that our veterans and their families have experienced.
All families with active or former service members will find it difficult to keep a dry eye as Fishburne and Cranston fold our country’s flag and Levon Helm’s “Wide River to Cross” salutes their fallen countryman. Streaming on Amazon Prime.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)