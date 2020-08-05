FREMONT – To celebrate First Lady Lucy Hayes’ birthday, the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is putting some of her gowns on special exhibit in August and having a day-long birthday party on Aug. 29.
From Aug. 15-29, Hayes Presidential is bringing some of Lucy’s intricate gowns out of storage and putting them on special exhibit for two weeks only.
Access to see the dresses is included with regular admission, and Hayes Presidential members are admitted for free. Hayes Presidential is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
On Aug. 29, several special activities will be offered:
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Hayes Presidential open, complimentary lemonade. Lucy Hayes’ dresses will be on display. Tours of the Hayes Home are every hour on the hour, starting at 10 a.m. The last tour is at 4 p.m. Complimentary lemonade will be available in the lobby. Tours of the Hayes Home and access to the museum are included with regular admission, and Hayes Presidential members are admitted for free.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Butterfly scavenger hunt on grounds. Lucy Hayes loved nature and butterflies. Enjoy a butterfly-scavenger hunt on the grounds. Free. Pick up the scavenger hunt at the museum front desk. Free.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Kids Days @ Hayes Tea and Picnic. This program will have a tea and outdoor picnic in honor of Lucy Hayes’ birthday. The event will begin in the museum auditorium, and then kids will go outside. RSVPs are required and must be made by 5 p.m. Aug. 27. RSVPs can be made online at rbhayes.org/events/2020/08/29/events/kids-days-hayes-victorian-tea/. The tea/picnic sponsor is Pamela & Joy at Billy’s Restaurant. Cost is $3 for kids and grandkids of Hayes Presidential members at the major level and higher and $5 for non-member kids. There is no charge for adults who bring kids to this program.
1 p.m. - Hands-on artifact activity featuring artifacts that belonged to Lucy Hayes. Put on protective gloves and hold items that belonged to Lucy. Learn about how she acquired them and what they meant to her. This event is included with regular admission, and members are admitted for free. Included with regular admission, members admitted for free.
2 p.m. - Gallery talk: Fashion of the Victorian era - See Lucy’s intricate gowns. What sort of undergarments did women wear under these large dresses? Were they comfortable? Did women need help getting dressed? Find out during this talk by Joan Eardly, Hayes Presidential education coordinator. Included with regular admission, members admitted for free.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.