In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Queen Latifah arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Queen Latifah, Rebecca Breeds and Thomas Middleditch are set to star in three new CBS shows for the 2020-21 season as the network adds a reimagined “Equalizer,” a show based on “The Silence of the Lambs" and a comedy about organ donation. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)