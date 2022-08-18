Gene Parker

Gene Parker is the headliner.

 supplied photo

(With the 88% probability of rain and potential of thunderstorms, the Grand Rapids Arts Council has canceled the Sunset Jazz and Art Fest set for Sunday. Posted Thursday, 10:30 a.m.)

GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner.

