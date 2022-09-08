Britain Queen Camilla

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel in London, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999. After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort, a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after many years of contention, dating back to the years before she even married Prince Charles. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

 Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen.

Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II's blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.

0
0
0
0
1