The Black Swamp Arts Festival Wood County Invitational Art Show applications are now available.
Artists can complete an application through Zapplication.org by following the link: https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9162.
The application deadline is June 1.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is providing a coronavirus refund guarantee for all applicants. While the Black Swamp Arts Festival Committee fully anticipates running the Wood County Invitational and full festival as planned in September, organizers will be monitoring the recommendations of the CDC, Wood County Health Department and federal and state government/health authorities.
In the event that that the show has to be canceled, the group will refund application and booth fees in their entirety.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences. Held in downtown the first full weekend after Labor Day, there are three stages of music, two art shows, Youth Arts, Artists at Work and Chalk Walk.
For more information and to connect to the festival, visit www.blackswampfest.org.