FINDLAY — Fiber and textile artists are invited to share your original art during April at the Findlay Art League Textile Show.
This is a call for all creative quilters, knitters, felters or other fiber artists. Work entered in this show must be the original work of the artist, not done from a pattern.
Jennifer Gould, Textile Artist from Byron Center, Michigan, will judge the show. She will select the best of show, first, second, and third places, as well as three merit awards. All will be given money prizes.
Work for the textile show will be delivered to the Findlay Art League, 117 W. Crawford St., on March 26 from 6-8 p.m. and March 27 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Show dates are March 30-April 23.
Sharon Hammer Baker (bakerartstudio@gmail.com) and Janealla Killebrew (findlayartleague@gmail.com) are co-chairing the show,
The prospectus for this show will soon be available at findlayartleague.org/shows or can be requested from the show chairs.