PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will hold an invitational veterans art exhibition: Duty, Honor, Creativity. The exhibit will be on display in the lower level gallery from Nov. 7-Jan. 4.
The 5th Biennial Veterans Art Show of Northwest Ohio is an invitational exhibition organized by the library to showcase the talents of all honorably discharged U.S. veterans while honoring them for their service. Veterans, as well as family members who wish to honor them, are invited to submit artwork for the show.
Entry details and the official application are available online at waylibrary.info or at the library at 101 E. Indiana Ave.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.