Sunshine Artist magazine honored the Black Swamp Arts Festival’s 2021 poster design with Overall Best award.
Local artist Amy Karlovec designed the poster, which is featured on the cover of the Sunshine Artist’s May 2022 issue announcing the contest winners.
Sunshine Artist is a nationally recognized publication for fine art fairs, festivals and events. There were 58 entries in this year’s annual Show Poster contest—almost double the number in the previous year’s competition after many 2020 events, including the 2020 Black Swamp Arts Festival, were canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karlovec has designed many Black Swamp Arts Festival posters.
For the 2021 poster, Karlovec said, “I wanted to come up with a design that when seen, would make people feel alive, energized, and excited for the upcoming festival after a year hiatus.”
The image incorporates the original alcohol ink artwork of her two daughters and mother-in-law.
“From the dancing blades of grass to the bright yellow background and blue clouds, to the iconic graphics of the festival — this year’s poster was a family collaboration,” she said.
Karlovec is a senior graphic designer at Bowling Green State University.
In addition to the Sunshine Artist recognition, the poster design was also honored earlier this year with a Bronze Addy award from the American Advertising Federation (AAF).
All work for the festival, including the poster design, is on a strictly volunteer basis. Information about volunteering at the festival can be found at www.blackswamfest.org/support.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences. Held in downtown Bowling Green, there are three stages of music, two art shows, Youth Arts, Artists at Work, Chalk Walk, and more. This year’s festival is planned for Sept. 9, 10, 11.
For more information and to connect to the festival, visit www.blackswampfest.org, Black Swamp Arts Festival on Facebook and @blackswampfest on Twitter and Instagram.