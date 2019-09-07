BSAF juried art show winners announced

The 2019 Black Swamp Arts Festival announced the winners of the Juried Art Show. Nick Ringelstetter, a mixed media artist from Spring Green, Wisconsin won Best in Show. Jurors said they appreciated the “energy and high octane” of his diverse work. Best 2-D was awarded to Joe Dagostino, a photographer from Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Best 3-D was awarded to Sumiko Takada, a ceramicist from Upper Arlington, Ohio. 2nd Place for the Juried Show was Amy Beeler, a jeweler from Oregon, Ohio and 3rd Place was awarded to Mark Hilligross, a woodworker from Hilliard, Ohio. Honorable mentions went to Xiao Xia Zhang Minich (Mixed Media), Thomas and Sarah Gelsanliter (ceramics), and Andy Van Schyndle (painting).
The winners were chosen by jurors Aaron Pickins, Ross Marzzupappa, and Sondra J. Heard. The winner’s artwork, as well as over 150 additional artist’s work, will be on display until 6pm on Saturday, September 7th and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, September 8th in downtown Bowling Green, Ohio.