Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant.
The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring.
Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:15 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant.
The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring.
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]