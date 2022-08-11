Chris Wallace

 Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020.

 Olivier Douliery

NEW YORK (AP) — Shannon Bream, a Fox News Channel veteran who is the network's chief legal correspondent, is the new anchor of the "Fox News Sunday" political talk show, filling a role left vacant when Chris Wallace left last December.

Meanwhile, CNN said Thursday that Wallace's interview program will air on the network Sundays at 7 p.m. Eastern.

