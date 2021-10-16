PERRYSBURG — Julie O’Connell has taught thousands of area kids to dance and has performed around the world and on Broadway.
O’Connell, whose most recent dance hat is choreographing community theater, said she never tires of opening night.
“I think every time the curtain goes up, it’s a thrill,” she said. “This one feels especially sweet after theater being dark all of 2020. Every show is different, each cast is special, but there’s always that camaraderie between people who love musical theater.”
O’Connell said her involvement with Perrysburg Musical Theatre started a couple years ago when she taught a workshop. She recently moved back to the area and reached out to see if they could use her services again.
They asked her for help on their fall musical, “A New Brain.”
The choreography, she said, is not so much dance as it is movement that tells the stories.
O’Connell was asked about the challenges of teaching dance to community theater actors who have day jobs and may have limited dancing experience.
“It was a little bit a of a struggle at first,” she said. “Once I got across to them, it’s not real technically difficult dancing, it’s use your acting skills and use your body to tell the story.”
“A New Brain” was created by Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn and playwright James Lapine. The show gives a glimpse into the inner world of composer Gordon Schwinn, who is played by Collin Smith, as a hospital team tries to uncover what’s wrong with his brain.
Gordon floats in and out of consciousness and fantasy and contemplates his life, legacy, the meaning of music and his relationships — especially with his partner, Roger (Jordan Benavente), and his best friend and manager, Rhoda (Brittany Kupresanin).
Other cast members are Beth Giller, Craig Cousino, Hanna Felver, Chuck Kiskaddon, Ward Ensign, Mara Connor, Elicia Kinder and Adam Nolan. Musical direction is by Alli Rader.
One of O’Connell’s favorite numbers in “A New Brian” is “Law of Genetics,” which she calls a groovy, jazz piece and is at the beginning of the musical.
Another is “Heart and Music,” a number that includes a dance about sailing, as Gordon’s mother and boyfriend try to calm him down before an MRI.
O’Connell is part of the well-known Toledo family that operated five dance studios in the city and taught thousands of youths how to tap, plie’ and pirouette.
When she was in her early 20s, O’Connell set sail with Princess Cruises as a dancer.
“I got to travel the world,” she said.
O’Connell has also appeared in the 1981 feature film “Pennies from Heaven,” which starred Steve Martin and Bernadette Peters. She has trained well-known performers, including Drew Barrymore, Christina Applegate, and Katie Holmes.
Her stage highlight was dancing in the original Los Angeles company of “42nd Street.”
Her daughter, Kelly Sheehan, who is also a professional tap dancer, was in the Broadway version of “42nd Street,” staying with the revival for four years, until it closed.
Sheehan, who was also in “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” on Broadway, is getting married in February in New York City and O’Connell is helping plan the wedding.
In addition to choreography, O’Connell teaches adult tap classes, which she said is a great workout. She’s also an avid golfer.
She expects to keep participating in community theater.
“I’ve really enjoyed this cast and the director,” O’Connell said of director Julie Bermudez. “Julie is very professional and they’ve just been a joy to work with.”