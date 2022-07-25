Obit Bob Rafelson

American film director, writer and producer Bob Rafelson is seen in this 1981 photo. Rafelson, a co-creator of "The Monkees," who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, died at his home in Aspen, Colo., Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 89. (AP Photo/File)

 STF

DENVER (AP) — Bob Rafelson, an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s who was nominated for two Oscars for "Five Easy Pieces," has died. He was 89.

Rafelson died at his home in Aspen Saturday night surrounded by his family, said his wife, Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson.

0
0
0
0
0