A bluegrass band with a touch of swing will re-start the Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society’s Live! In The House Concert Series.
State Route 33 will perform Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m at the Pemberville Opera House.
Tickets are $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848, carol@pembervilleoperahouse.org www.pembervilleoperahouse.org.
After an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the series is back in its 13th year.
The Pemberville Opera House was built in 1892 and restored in 1999. Built as a true “theater on the second floor,” the opera house is handicapped accessible.
The band features Vincent Paul Bryant on guitar; Billy Lee Cox, banjo and lead harmony; Dan Laney, bass and vocals; and Danny Bryant, mandolin and vocals.
Born into a musical family from the coal fields of Eastern Kentucky, Vincent Bryant’s love for bluegrass music is deeply rooted in front porch family traditions. Performing since he got his first guitar at the age of 12, he has spent many years performing on stages across the U.S. and Canada.
Lee would go with his family to country dances where his uncle “Sock” played the banjo. That same uncle gave him his first banjo at the age of 11 and by the time he was 13, he played his first show with Calvin Crane. He has played coast to coast, in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on many cruises. He has been nominated for Banjo Player of the Year in Nashville.
A multi-instrumentalist from Arkansas, Laney brings a formal music degree to the band. Dan has been playing bluegrass, country, western swing, gospel, contemporary Christian, musical theater and just about any other type of music you might think of for over 40 years. Laney provides the solid sonic and rhythmic foundation for the band.
Danny Bryant is originally from Eastern Kentucky, growing up in a musical family in Letcher County. Since his teenage years he has become an multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. He is best known for his time with Kentucky Border and Kentucky Strait. He joined State Route 33 in January.