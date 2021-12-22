Got the Christmas blahs? We can fix that.
Get on your cell phone, iPad or computer and log on to Youtube. Type in Perry Como’s “Home for the Holidays” and when you’re done listening, enter José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad.” Then head over to Amazon Prime Video and watch “Remember the Night” (1940), “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945), “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) or “The Bishop’s” Wife (1947). Afterwards, if there’s not a smile on your face, then you truly are Scrooge.
Take One
With no apologies to the Hallmark Channel, the exterior illumination-challenged Clark Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), or Ralphie’s quest to acquire a Red Ryder BB Gun in “A Christmas Story” (1983), I’m convinced the most heartwarming Christmas movies were made during the era preceding, during or immediately following World War II. Think about the movies listed in our opening paragraph alongside “A Christmas Carol” (1938), “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), “Holiday Inn” (1942) or “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946).
But the best of the lot may be a 22-minute drama of a modern nativity story peppered with elements of Dickens’ classic story — called “Star in the Night” (1945).
Disillusioned businessman Nick Catapoli operates a rundown motel/cafe in the southwestern desert of the United States. On Dec. 24, Nick has to deal with unhappy patrons, three gift-bearing cowboys, and an optimistic hitchhiker all attracted to his roadside establishment by the blazing star purchased from a local movie palace that sits atop his water tower. Nick’s saving grace? His loving wife, Rosa. Enter two travelers, José and Maria Santos — Maria nine months pregnant with no place to stay. All of Nick’s cabins are occupied. But there is one place she can rest: a shed laden with straw. One by one, Nick’s temperamental guests make remarkable turnabouts that challenge his assumptions about the human race.
“Star in the Night” was the directorial debut of Don Siegel, who went on to direct Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), Clint Eastwood in “Dirty Harry” (1971) and John Wayne’s last film “The Shootist” (1976). The film was shot by cinematographer Robert Burks who filmed a dozen Alfred Hitchcock movies including “Rear Window” (1954), Vertigo (1958) and “The Birds” (1963).
“Star in the Night” won the 1946 Academy Award for Best Short Subject. It’s available on Youtube and Turner Classic Movies’ app.
Take Two
I have to concur with Take One – when it comes to Christmas movies, modern holiday films just don’t stack up. There have been a few treasures but for the most part, Hollywood has lost all connection to its sentimental heart. The two best Christmas movies of late are from Europe: Arnaud Desplechin’s acidic French opus “A Christmas Tale” (2008) and the raucous 2010 Finnish horror movie “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” (2010), the latter of which features a monstrous rendition of Santa Claus rooted in Norwegian lore.
More in line with the traditional Christmas spirit, yet no less dark, is Hugh Harman’s masterful 1939 cartoon “Peace on Earth.” Rendered in sumptuous technicolor, the short was nominated for an Academy Award and allegedly the Nobel Peace Prize (some sources dispute this). After watching the film you will be convinced it’s not a stretch. Harman constructs a heartrending narrative: on Christmas eve a caroling group of chipmunks (“Peace on earth/ good will to men”) cause two small chipmunk children to ask their grandfather (voiced by Mel Blanc), “what are men?”
Their grandfather tells them of “peculiar critters,” who once inhabited the earth, called men: they fought and fought throughout their existence until the last two killed each other during an endless war. This is concisely portrayed onscreen in a lurid series of images. In the ruins left behind, the creatures find a Bible, and thumb to the verse: “Ye shall rebuild the old wastes.” And so they do, turning the helmets of fallen soldiers into homes for their fellow creatures. As the two young chipmunks doze off in their grandfather’s arms, the implication is clear: the world is better off without men who simply could not appreciate the world around them.
Today, in a planet changing rapidly each year, the prescience of “Peace on Earth” remains a cautionary tale as it was in 1939 when the world was on the cusp of global war. But there’s optimism in the film’s ominous warning: peace is indeed possible, it just may not be with “us.”
Nota bene: the cartoon was remade in Cinemascope in 1955 as “Good Will to Men.” As spectacular as this version is (updated for the nuclear era), it remains no match for the original 1939 masterpiece.
The 1939 version is available on Vimeo and the 1955 on Youtube.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)