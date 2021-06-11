The Black Swamp Players will hold auditions for Neil Simon’s “I Ought To Be In Pictures” on June 27 and 28.
Sunday afternoon auditions will run from 2-4 p.m. Monday evening auditions will run from 7-9 p.m. Callbacks will take place on June 29 beginning at 7 p.m. Auditions will take place at 115 E. Oak S. Auditionees will be asked to cold read from the script.
The play calls for one female who can pass as 18 years old, one male who presents as late 40s, and one female who presents as late 40s.
“I Ought To Be In Pictures” will be performed Sept. 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. The production is being directed by Wayne G. Weber. Tickets are $15 for general admission and will be available online at a later date. All performances will take place at 115 E. Oak St.
Written by Neil Simon, “I Ought To Be In Pictures” focuses on Herb, a Hollywood scriptwriter currently “at liberty,” who is surprised when his forgotten past reappears in the form of Libby, a teenage daughter who’s trekked from Brooklyn with dreams of movie stardom. With Steffy, his sometime paramour, at his side, Herb decides to take another stab at fatherhood and hopefully this time, get it right.
The play opened on Broadway in April 1980 under the direction of Herbert Ross. In 1982, Simon’s comedy was adapted to film and starred Walter Matthau, Ann-Margaret and Dinah Manoff.
Black Swamp Players is nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theater. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theater to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past 53 years. Those interested in volunteering should send an e-mail to president@blackswampplayers.org.