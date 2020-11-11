The Black Swamp Players will hold two events, including a holiday show.
On Nov. 21, there will be a whisky tasting at the Player’s facility, 115 E. Oak St.
Featuring whisky ambassador Elliot MacFarlane, the tasting will showcase five whiskies from around the world, accompanied by light snacks.
Tickets are $50 and available at blackswampplayers.org.
MacFarlane is well known for his knowledge of whisky provenance and lore; he’ll present the background of the featured spirits, as well as historical points of the art of distillation.
Distancing precautions will be taken; attendees must be 21 and older and wear a facemask to enter.
For the holiday season, the Players will present “A Virtual Christmas Carol,” livestreamed through a partnership with On The Stage.
Dates are Dec. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. An on-demand performance will be available online on Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Rehearsals are under way, with each character playing their part from home. The story is a modern retelling of the classic Dickens story.
Running time is about 45 minutes. Tickets for the livestream performances will be available soon through BSP’s website and Facebook page.
The Black Swamp Players continue their capital campaign to finalize the purchase of the building at Oak Street. After a summer of fundraising during social distancing, almost half the monies have been raised.