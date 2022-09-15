It’s a new season starting on Friday for the Black Swamp Players, the Bowling Green based theatrical group.
The play "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" kicks off the season on Friday. It’s the first of six shows scheduled for the season.
“The first show premieres this weekend and then we will be doing shows about two to three months apart,” Samantha Heater, BSP trustee, said.
That list of events includes a musical and other smaller special events.
Five Women is set after a wedding, and the five women are all bridesmaids.
“These five women are from different walks of life and don’t really have that much in common, except for their one connection with the bride. They each go up into the one little sister’s bedroom and try to hide from the rest of the wedding party, but then realize that they all have more in common than they originally thought,” Heater said. “It’s really discussions about the ways they are similar. It’s really neat.”
The show runs this weekend and next weekend on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.
They also have a call for auditions, for the play "Marjorie Prime," a story set in a futuristic world.
“It is about a woman, in her 80s, who is tackling memory loss. It is actually set in a futuristic world that we have never experienced. She’s going to therapy sessions and revisiting positive memories associated with her deceased former husband, who has been recreated as an artificial intelligence,“ Heater said. “It deals with a lot of subjects, like memory loss and aging. Tough situations. That I think are really relevant today.”
They are planning on partnering with local health and mental health organizations to do post-performance discussions.
It’s a small cast. The script calls for only four, two women and two men. Auditioning takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, from 6-9 p.m. The performances will take place the first half of December.
Heater noted that both shows contain controversial or intense content that may be triggering for some, including discussions of death and suicide in Marjorie Prime.
More details can be found on the group’s Facebook page. Tickets for all events can be purchased at the door and on the Facebook page.