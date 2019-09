Black Swamp Players have a stage to call home

A Murder at the Pie Auction, to raise funds for the Black Swamp Players, will be held at the Simpson Garden Park Building on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Only 130 seats are available. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students.

For more information, visit:

http://www.blackswampplayers.org/pacast/

Cast of characters:

Phoebe Muffet–Erin R. Santangelo

Minaret Towers–Leah Truman

Felicity Hubbard–Annelise Clifton

Mary Tucker–Hali Malecki

Rex Roberts–Patrick Davis

Julia Lyle–Karen Noble

Eve Simone–Jan Schaller

Roger Marble–Andrew Varney

Guy Templeton–Robert Welly

Eunice Hammond–Penny Parker

Bidder Two–Sara Aicholz

The production will be directed by Heath A. Diehl.