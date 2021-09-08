In the Sunshine Artist magazine’s annual 200 best list, the Black Swamp Arts Festival was awarded the rank of 61 in the Fine Art and Design Category.
Sunshine Artist is a nationally recognized publication for fine art fairs, festivals and events. This year’s issue celebrates the best shows of the past 10 years: 2010-2020.
Launched in 1993, the Sunshine Artist 200 Best is split into two categories: Fine Art and Design for events that focus on unique, fine-art pieces and Classic and Contemporary Craft for events that focus on traditional or modern craft and production work.
Artists and craftspeople are typically asked to cast their votes each spring for the 200 Best shows list. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry, Sunshine Artist decided to tabulate the best shows of the last decade. The complete list of shows that made this year’s 200 Best list is available in Sunshine Artist’s September issue, and online at www.sunshineartist.com.
Black Swamp Arts Festival is a free, three-day, live music and arts festival. It will be held in downtown Bowling Green Sept. 10-12.
All work for the Black Swamp Arts Festival is on a volunteer basis and volunteers are still needed for this year’s festival. To view volunteer opportunities and sign up, go to www.blackswampfest.org/support.
The festival includes three stages of music, two art shows, Youth Arts, Artists at Work and Chalk Walk.
For more information, visit www.blackswampfest.org.