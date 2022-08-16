Sunshine Artist magazine has named the Black Swamp Arts Festival among the top 200 most profitable art festivals in the country, based on participating artists’ reported 2021 sales. Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked 74th in the Fine Art and Design category.
Sunshine Artist is a nationally recognized publication for fine art fairs, festivals and events. Its annual 200 Best awards are split into two categories: Fine Art and Design for events that focus on unique, fine-art pieces and Classic and Contemporary Craft for events that focus on traditional or modern craft and production work.
Information about all the shows that made this year’s 200 Best list is available in Sunshine Artist’s September issue, as well as online at sunshineartist.com/200-best.
Artists were able to cast their votes from February through April to nominate their highest money-making shows from 2021. The ballot asked artists to list the 10 most profitable art and/or craft shows at which they exhibited during the previous year, indicate their level of gross sales at each event, and note whether they considered themselves fine artists or craftspeople for each event. The results were tabulated using a weighted scale based on four sales levels to ensure all events competed against each other fairly.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival. Held in downtown the first full weekend after Labor Day, there are three stages of music, two art shows, youth arts, artists at work and chalk walk. This year’s festival is planned for Sept. 9-11.