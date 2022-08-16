Sunshine Artist magazine has named the Black Swamp Arts Festival among the top 200 most profitable art festivals in the country, based on participating artists’ reported 2021 sales. Black Swamp Arts Festival ranked 74th in the Fine Art and Design category.

Sunshine Artist is a nationally recognized publication for fine art fairs, festivals and events. Its annual 200 Best awards are split into two categories: Fine Art and Design for events that focus on unique, fine-art pieces and Classic and Contemporary Craft for events that focus on traditional or modern craft and production work.

