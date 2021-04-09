The Black Swamp Arts Festival has extended the application deadline for the Juried Art Show to April 16.
Artists can complete an application through Zapplication.org by following the link: https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=9161
In addition to the extension of the Juried Art Show application deadline, the Black Swamp Arts Festival is also providing a coronavirus refund guarantee for all applicants.
While the Black Swamp Arts Festival Committee fully anticipates running the Juried Art Show and full Festival as planned in September, the board will be monitoring the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the Wood County Health Department and federal and state government/health authorities.
In the unlikely event that they are unable to host the BSAF Juried Art Show due to COVID-19 issues and cancel prior to the event, the group will refund application and booth fees in their entirety.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences. Held in downtown Bowling Green the first full weekend after Labor Day, there are three stages of music, two art shows, youth arts, artists at work and chalk walk.
For more information and to connect to the festival, visit www.blackswampfest.org