The application deadline for the Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Juried Art Show is extended to April 30, due to coronavirus.
Artists are encouraged to submit their work for consideration at https://www.blackswampfest.org/main/art./#showcase.
The festival committee anticipates the festival will open as planned in September and is closely monitoring developments regarding the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release.
In the unlikely event the festival is canceled, individuals who are accepted into the Juried Art Show will receive a full refund of their application and booth fees.
Invitations to participate in the event will be sent on or before May 15.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival—which is opening for a three-day weekend for the first time in its history—is a renowned yearly celebration of the arts and a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The festival will be held Sept. 11-13 in downtown Bowling Green.
Visitors can enjoy live music, tour the booths of over 100 artists in the Juried Art Show and participate in youth art activities with families. Tickets are free to the public.
