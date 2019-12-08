Black Swamp Arts Fest a fan favorite - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Black Swamp Arts Fest a fan favorite

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:00 am

The Black Swamp Arts Festival has been selected as the favorite art fair/festival in the Fairs, Festivals and Parades category by ohiomagazine.com.

The Best of Ohio will be recognized in its January edition.

