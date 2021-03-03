Bowling Green State University’s Department of Theatre and Film presents “Tragedy: a tragedy,” by Will Eno. The play, directed by Dr. Lesa Lockford, professor of theater and film, streams live at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday on ShowTix4U.
“Tragedy: a tragedy” is an absurdist comedy that explores the end of the world and our obsession with breaking news. It is night, the sun has set and will no longer rise. Coverage of the ongoing tragedy is provided by an intrepid local news team.
They report that someone left the lawn sprinklers on; someone’s horse is on the loose; a seashell is lying in the grass; dogs, behaving as dogs do, run by. The governor urges everyone to remain calm until, after telling people to loot and run wild, he runs away. On this seemingly regular night, the light has disappeared – will it return?
The stage show features costume design by Margaret McCubbin, associate professor; scenic design and properties by Kelly Mangan, associate teaching professor; and lighting design by Steve Boone, associate professor.
The production is stage managed and assistant stage managed by undergraduate students Kate Tayler and Holly Mills, respectively.
The cast includes Blaine Hudak as “Frank in the Studio,” Fern Torres as “John in the Field,” Anna Edington as “Constance at the Home,” Nikki Stitak as “Michaela, Legal Advisor” and Mikey Ragusa as “The Witness.”
Adhering to health and safety guidelines, the show will be performed live and will stream for audiences on the ShowTix4U platform. Tickets are $5, plus fees, and are available for purchase online. For additional questions regarding tickets, contact the BGSU Arts Box Office at 419-372-8171.