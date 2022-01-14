Celebrating diversity in all its forms, Bowling Green State University will hold “The Art of Diversity: An Introspective Journey to Belonging” Tuesday-Jan. 22.
The first-ever arts showcase will engage the community through reflective works that highlight artists’ take on diversity in their lives.
Hosted by the BGSU Division of Diversity and Belonging, Honors College Learning Center and Fine Arts Center Galleries, the virtual and in-person showcase will feature visual and performance art from artists in Wood, Lucas and Erie counties, including K-12 students, community members and BGSU students, faculty and staff.
Community members are invited to attend a free in-person gallery highlighting visual arts winners in the Wankelman Gallery at the BGSU School of Art. Winning performance arts submissions will be available for viewing on the Art of Diversity page on BGSU.edu.
BGSU requires face coverings.