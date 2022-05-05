The MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music at Bowling Green State University, in partnership with the Society for Minimalist Music and the BGSU College of Musical Arts, will hold the 8th International Conference on Music and Minimalism today-Sunday in the Moore Musical Arts Center.
This four-day event includes eight concerts by BGSU and University of Michigan musicians and baritone Timothy Mix, and keynote addresses from scholar Ellie Hisama and composer Tashi Wada. The conference will also feature 50 research presentations and lecture-recitals from national and international scholars and performers.
Notable performances include the U.S. premieres of Karel Goeyvaerts’s Pour que lesfruits mûrrisent cet été, Jürg Frey’s Metall, Stein and the second-ever performance of Harold Budd’s Into the Cloud. Additional premieres include music by James Johnston and Eric Moe, and Elodie Lauten’s Variations on the Orange Cycle. All performances are free and open to the public in Bryan Recital Hall.
Eight curated concerts will offer an expansive view of minimalism, a compositional style and aesthetic that has transformed musical landscapes around the world since its inception in the late 1950s and its popular flourishing in the 1970s and 1980s.
“We relish the opportunity to host conferences like this, not only to bring world-class scholars and musicians to BGSU, but also to share the work and artistry of the students and faculty of the College of Musical Arts with the world,” said Kurt Doles, director of MACCM.
The conference's scholarly portion, which requires paid registration, will also cover a variety of topics. Organized into 18 themed sessions, research presentations span Brazilian minimalism, techno, and the Great Highland Bagpipe to Éliane Radigue’s aesthetic of slowness, Harold Budd’s “pretty” minimalism and Indian singer Pandit Pran Nath’s influence on minimalist composers.
“Ever since the first Music and Minimalism conference at Bangor in 2007, these biennial conferences have proven to be exciting opportunities to bring together a wide range of academic research and boost scholarship on minimalism worldwide," said Maarten Beirens, president of the Society for Minimalist Music.
Concert schedule:
Thursday, May 5, at 1 p.m. - Downtown Minimalism: Music by Philip Glass, Meredith Monk, Steve Reich and Evan Ziporyn
Thursday, May 5, at 8 p.m. - Low Country Minimalism: Music by Louis Andriessen and Karel Goeyvaerts
Friday, May 6, at 1 p.m. - Minimalist Potpourri: Music by Gavin Bryars, Mary Jane Leach, Meredith Monk, Arvo Pärt and James Tenney
Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. - Minimalism for Deep Listening: Music by Pauline Oliveros, Catherine Lamb, Jürg Frey and Sarah Hennies
Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. - Keyboard Minimalism: Music by John Adams, David Lang, Elodie Lauten and Eric Moe
Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. - Ecstatic Minimalism: Music by Julius Eastman (featuring baritone Timothy Mix)
Sunday, May 8, at 8:30 a.m. - Conceptual Minimalism: Music by La Monte Young
Sunday, May 8, at 1 p.m. - Minimalist Supermix: Music by Harold Budd, James Johnston, Molly Joyce, Colin Labadie, Steve Reich and Tashi Wada
For more information, please contact the BGSU MACCM at 419-372-2685.