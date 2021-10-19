The MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music at Bowling Green State University will hold the 42nd annual Bowling Green New Music Festival from Oct. 21-23 at Kobacker Hall in the Moore Musical Arts Center.
Returning in-person this year, the three-day festival will include six concerts, featuring performances by violist Michael Hall, pianist Marianne Parker and performers from the BGSU College of Musical Arts. The festival will also include a composer talk by guest composer Augusta Read Thomas.
The Bowling Green New Music Festival is free and open to the public. The festival will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
Organized by MACCM and the BGSU College of Musical Arts, the festival supports the creation of new work and engages the University and surrounding communities in the pursuit of music appreciation and awareness.
For more information and a complete event schedule, visit BGSU.edu or contact MACCM at 419-372-2685.