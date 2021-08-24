Reflecting on the past year, three Bowling Green State University students have taken their experiences and turned them into art, which is on display now through Sept. 12 at Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert.
BGSU School of Art students Etta Gallaway, Tiarra Tufts and Isabel Wolke each created large oil paintings for the Varied Perspectives exhibit, which focuses on topics like diversity, landscapes and life during a pandemic.
The Bachelor of Fine Arts students got their works on display thanks in part to help from the University's Center for Undergraduate Research and Scholarship, which supports undergraduate research and creative activities.
"It is wonderful to see the students' hard work being promoted and on display outside of the School of Art," said Mille Guldbeck, BGSU professor of painting. "The CURS grants are very important to student success. Beyond serving as a resume builder, CURS gives students the added confidence and competitive edge in gaining employment or pursuing graduate study."
In addition to CURS support, Guldbeck, who teaches in the BGSU College of Arts and Sciences, tapped her connections at Wassenberg Art Center to advocate for getting the students' works on display after seeing first-hand the hard work, dedication and time each one put forth to create compelling art.
"It is a very different and exciting experience for a young artist to share their work with a completely new audience," Guldbeck said. "Packing, transporting, pricing one's work and writing statements for catalogs takes practical knowledge to another level. These students gained real-life knowledge that adds to their education in a methodical and tangible way. Experiences like these are a testament to both the students and BGSU."
Varied Perspectives is on display now through Sept. 12 and is free and open to the public. BGSU student artwork is for sale.
For more information, visit the Wassenberg Art Center online.