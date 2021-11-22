The Bowling Green State University Division of Diversity and Belonging is seeking submissions from artists in Wood, Lucas and Erie counties, including K-12 students and community members, for “The Art of Diversity: An Introspective Journey to Belonging” showcase. BGSU students, faculty and staff are also invited to participate.
The deadline to submit entries is Dec. 10.
Criteria
Entries will be evaluated based on originality, interpretation of themes (i.e., the art of diversity, an introspective journey to belonging, diversity, belonging, introspective journey), creative technique, composition and appearance/sound.
Judging
Contest officials will select the top submissions from each division and present them to a panel of judges. Judges will determine 1st, 2nd, 3rd and honorable mentions in each division, as well as “Best in Show.”
Prizes
Winning visual arts will be featured at in-person showcase from Jan. 18-22 at the Wankelman Gallery in the BGSU School of Art. Winning performance arts will be featured in a virtual gallery during the same period.
“Best in Show” winners will have the opportunity to select an arts workshop or experience that the BGSU Division of Diversity and Belonging will sponsor. Meanwhile, the “Best in Show – High School Senior” winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend Bowling Green State University in the 2022-23 academic year. All entrants will receive a virtual certificate of participation.
For more information, including award categories and contest rules, visit the Art of Diversity online or email diversity@bgsu.edu.