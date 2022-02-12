As part of the 2021-‘22 Mainstage Season, the Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “The Magnificent Baron Munchausen: His Travels, Triumphs and Tribulations” at 8 p.m. Feb. 17-20 and Feb. 24-26, as well as at 2 p.m. Feb. 19-20 and Feb. 26 in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts.
Presented through marionette theater, the production highlights the fictitious Baron Munchausen, a fearless explorer, pioneering aeronaut, accomplished horseman, daring visitor to the depths of the seas, brilliant commander of armies and skilled master of the language of love.
“The Magnificent Baron Munchausen” is adapted and directed by Professor Bradford Clark, who also serves as production designer, including costume concepts, renderings, set design, scenic painting, puppet design and construction. The production also features lighting design by Associate Professor Steve Boone. Adjunct faculty member Seung-A Lee serves as costumer, pattern maker and costume fabricator.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online at BGSU.edu or in-person one hour prior to the start of each show at the Wolfe Center for the Arts.
BGSU requires face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public settings on its campuses.
Individuals living with disabilities or in need of assistance should contact BGSU Accessibility Services at 419-372-8495 prior to the event.
For additional information, contact the BGSU Department of Theatre and Film at 419-372-2222.