BGSU Lively Arts Calendar

Nov. 7 – BGSU Department of Theatre and Film’s theatre for young audiences group, Treehouse Troupe, presents “When She Had Wings” by Suzan Zeder. The story for youth told in sound, movement and words is about 9-year old B, who is about to turn 10 and is not happy about that. She knows that before she could walk, she could fly. Before her dreaded birthday comes, she is desperate to remember how to fly. She and a mysterious stranger must help each other remember how to fly —literally and metaphorically. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre, the Wolfe Center for the Arts. A second performance will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Advance tickets are $5 for children and students, $10 for seniors, and $15 for other adults. Day of performance prices are $10 for children and students and $20 for seniors and other adults. Tickets are available at bgsu.edu/arts or by calling the box office at 419-372-8171.