Bowling Green State University Fine Arts Center is hosting the 13th annual Northwest Ohio Community Art Show, available for online viewing from July 15-Aug. 15, 2020.
The NowOH exhibition features 122 artworks by 45 local artists in five northwest Ohio counties. They include young creatives just starting out, talented amateurs and recognized professionals, working in a variety of mediums.
Joanne Cook of Wood County is the Best of Show winner ($500) for her entry “An Offer You Can’t Refuse.” Additional winners are: Amber Koprin, Wood County, "There is a Kink in the Hose,” first place two-dimensional ($200); Rachel Sykes, Wood County, “Solace,” second place two-dimensional ($100); Emma Wilson, Wood County, “Dancer,” first place three-dimensional ($200); Isabel Zeng, Wood County, “Decollate,” second place three-dimensional ($100); and Meara Holden, Wood County, “Malevolent Maple,” youth art award, 16-18 years, ($100).
Honorable mentions were presented to Wood County residents, Anna Yates for “Encounter #3,” Rebeckah Alviani for “The Forgotten #3,” Elijah Smith for “Break Down,” Lloyd Triggs for “Backyardigans,” and Leela Cromwell for “Mom.” Honorable mentions were also presented to Abby Burrell of Sandusky County for “North Star Mountain,” Janealla Killebrew of Hancock County for “On the Rocks” and Timothy Tyree of Lucas County for “Mid Day Sidewalk.”
Visitors to the exhibition can also vote for their favorite piece through Aug. 1, which will be given the People’s Choice Award ($50), sponsored by the Bowling Green Arts Council.
This year the award juror is Lane Cooper, associate professor and co-chair of painting at the Cleveland Institute of Art. In her comments about the show, she described it as “an engaging and wide-ranging exploration of the creative impulses found in the region.
“Each work offers its unique universe to be explored. Selecting the awardees for this exhibition was particularly difficult. I looked for pieces that intrigued and beguiled. Many more works in the show do this than I was able to give awards to," Cooper said.
The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this exhibition with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
Please visit www.bgsu.edu/nowoh2020 to see the show or visit www.NowOHArtShow.org for more information.