Jacqueline Nathan

Jacqueline Nathan retired this summer from BGSU.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Diversity, inclusion and community involvement have been themes for gallery director, curator and Bowling Green State University art administrator Jacqueline Nathan, who retired on July 29.

“I’m gallery director for the School of Art. However, I have used other spaces at the university,” Nathan said. “Another thing I’ve done throughout my professional career is do things that engage the community.”

