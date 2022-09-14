BGSU art

As part of a celebration to welcome new artwork, Bowling Green State University will hold an opening reception and exhibition for "Portrait of the Artist, Running: The Times and Art of Daniel Bennett Schwartz" at 6 p.m. on Friday in the BGSU Fine Arts Center's Wankelman Gallery.

Organized by BGSU School of Art Director and Professor Charlie Kanwischer, the exhibition will highlight the 16-year process used by Schwartz to create his masterwork, "Portrait of the Artist, Running."

