As part of a celebration to welcome new artwork, Bowling Green State University will hold an opening reception and exhibition for "Portrait of the Artist, Running: The Times and Art of Daniel Bennett Schwartz" at 6 p.m. on Friday in the BGSU Fine Arts Center's Wankelman Gallery.
Organized by BGSU School of Art Director and Professor Charlie Kanwischer, the exhibition will highlight the 16-year process used by Schwartz to create his masterwork, "Portrait of the Artist, Running."
Born in 1929, Schwartz’s awards and honors include 1959 and 1960 Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Grants, prizes from the National Academy of Design, and the 1964 Purchase Prize from the Childe Hassam Fund of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Schwartz died in 2020.
The artist's work has appeared in many venues, including the Hirschl and Adler Galleries and Hammer Galleries in New York, Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio, Susan Conway Galleries in Washington, D.C., the Fine Arts Gallery of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Arts in Asia in Hong Kong, and the Noguchi Gallery in Tokyo. Schwartz's work is also included in many public collections, including the British Museum, the Century Association, Long Island University, the Maryhill Museum of Art, the Mississippi Museum of Art and the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian.
The free and open to the public exhibition will be on display through Oct. 30 and will be accompanied by a full-color catalog.