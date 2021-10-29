As part of its 2021-22 mainstage season, the Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present "The Amateurs" live, in-person this weekend in the Donnell Theatre at the Wolfe Center for the Arts.
The imaginative, darkly comedic production by Jordan Harrison highlights a troupe of pageant players in medieval Europe struggling to earn their living while also trying to outrun the Black Death.
Directed by Sara Chambers, BGSU Theatre and Film teaching professor, "The Amateurs" features costume design by associate professor Margaret McCubbin, scenic design and properties by teaching professor Kelly Mangan and lighting design by associate professor Steve Boone.
The production is stage managed by undergraduates Sydnie Pease and assistant directed by Victoria Norland. Undergraduate student actors include: Fern Torres, Rick Hodgson, Hailey Wright, Nykera Gardner, Braden Evans and Zach Davis.
Performances are at 8 p.m Saturday. and at 2 p.m Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the BGSU Arts Box Office and at a discounted rate at BGSU.edu.
For more information, including ticketing questions, contact the BGSU Arts Box Office at 419-372-8171.