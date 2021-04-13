Bowling Green State University’s Department of Theatre and Film will present the musical “Ordinary Days” at 8 p.m. April 23 and 24. The production by Adam Gwon will stream live each day on the ShowTix4U platform.
According to Concord Theatricals, “Ordinary Days” tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and cabs. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, their experiences ring startlingly true to life. The musical offers a look into how we are all connected and how our lives intersect as we have an impact on each other in ways we might not even realize. Often, in the pursuit of some “big picture,” we can overlook the small, seemingly ordinary moments that bring us value and connection.
Dr. Michael Ellison, associate professor of theatre and film, directs the production. Musical direction is provided by Jared Dorotiak and Michael Cuschieri, with sound engineering by Jason Walton. “Ordinary Days” features costume design by Margaret McCubbin, USAA; scenic design and properties by Kelly Mangan; and lighting design by Steve Boone. The production is stage managed by undergraduate student Katie Hicks. The cast includes Hanna Felver, Destiny Lee, Ben Logue, Nick Adams, Maria Fallouh, Nicole Line, Jacob Stoliker, Darla Arnett, Hailey Wright and Cameron Willis.
“Ordinary Days” is the BGSU Department of Theatre and Film’s final stage production of the year. Tickets cost $5 per device, plus fees, and are available for purchase from ShowTix4U. For additional questions, please contact the BGSU Arts Box Office at (419) 372-8171.