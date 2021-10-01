Bowling Green State University is celebrating 40 years of graphic design education and creativity with ALIGNED, a special alumni exhibit open now through Nov. 7 in the Wankelman Gallery at the university’s Fine Arts Center.
Featuring works from more than 80 BGSU graphic design alumni, ALIGNED commemorates the success of the top-ranked program housed in the School of Art while honoring the legacy of students that have gone on to lead successful careers with a BGSU education.
ALIGNED opens tonight at 6:30 p.m. with a reception following a guest lecture by Helen Armstrong, associate professor of graphic design at North Carolina State University, regarding graphic design’s integration with artificial intelligence technology.
The exhibit is free and open to the public with paid parking available in Lot N, located steps away from the Fine Arts Center on Ridge Street.
For more information, contact Jenn Stucker, BGSU graphic design chair, at jstuck@bgsu.edu.