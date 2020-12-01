ArtsX has moved online for 2020, continuing to bring out the annual Bowling Green State University winter showcase of the arts.
The 16th annual ArtsX extravaganza events website has online galleries, activities and videos that launched Tuesday. it will culminate with live interactive events on Saturday, featuring the Ohio Playback Theatre and the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers.
Exploring the theme of “Dreams and Stories,” ArtsX will celebrate stories told through music, visual arts, writing and performance from guest performers, university students, faculty and staff.
“It’s just really crucial that our students have a voice and a world connection,” said ArtsX 2020 Chair Abigail Cloud. “That’s the main reason we have ‘Dreams and Stories’ as our theme. We want to tell our stories. We want to keep telling our stories and keep having them reach receptive audiences, but also invite those audiences to speak back with us, to have connection and feel inspired to tell their own stories.
A new website will have interactive components that can be found in the various galleries.
“The website development was important because it was the only way to let that happen,” Cloud said.
ArtsX will be still be a showcase for the BGSU students who have been working on their craft all year, she said.
”It’s really gratifying to see all of it arriving and to know that it represents all that our students have done this year, while conditions have been very difficult for everybody,” Cloud said. “Tuesday is the official website launch, when we wanted to be online, ready to go and ready for people to see and then what I am calling the exclamation points of events will be on Friday and Saturday.”
She also anticipates that many of the artists will be keeping their work on the site after the event.
“It’s going to be all the stuff that would normally be a part of the ArtsX extravaganza, but it’s going to be accessible longer than a week,” Cloud said.
Funding for the BGSU website only became possible because of the pandemic. Normally there would be a large print-based marketing campaign, but with pandemic related restrictions that continued to change on a regular basis, organizers cut back to a basic postcard campaign. That change freed up the budget for this expanded website which would be a long-term benefit for all of the arts programs at BGSU.
“Despite the pandemic, we are trying to have a presence on campus, and do it virtually,” said Lawrence Coates, who teaches in the BGSU Master of Fine Arts program, and will have his work “The Trombone in the Shopping Cart” featured at ArtsX. “We were also thinking that after the pandemic ends, and we are back to doing face-to-face things, we will still have an online presence to go with our face-to-face event.
“We did kind of try to take things into our own hands,” he added. “We felt like we had to do something to remain vital. ArtsX are really a lot of fun, with high energy and people bring their kids. It’s been a nice event over the years. We are going to have some professional storytelling events as a part of it, that you have to tune in live for and we will see what happens.”
The virtual ArtsX 2020 extravaganza is at www.bgsuarts.com.